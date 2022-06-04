Capital World Investors Lowers Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,009,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,821,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.09% of NortonLifeLock worth $1,377,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,164,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after buying an additional 4,748,508 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,055,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after buying an additional 3,059,404 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,075,000 after buying an additional 2,433,509 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.