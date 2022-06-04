Capital World Investors Lowers Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,009,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,821,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.09% of NortonLifeLock worth $1,377,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,164,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after buying an additional 4,748,508 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,055,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after buying an additional 3,059,404 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,075,000 after buying an additional 2,433,509 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.
Several equities analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
