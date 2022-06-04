Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065,408 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.61% of Vale worth $1,875,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

