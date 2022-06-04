Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,259,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,558,425 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $1,648,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,667,000 after buying an additional 629,200 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 117,816 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 87,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAG stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.