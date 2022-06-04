Capital World Investors Sells 2,900 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,315,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 5.42% of The Carlyle Group worth $1,060,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,742,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 570,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,302,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

