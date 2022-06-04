Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $49.70. 2,745,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,786. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $21,338,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $7,737,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after buying an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

