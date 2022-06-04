Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.53.

Capri stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $49.70. 2,745,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

