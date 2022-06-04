CastleKnight Management LP Buys Shares of 26,500 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.