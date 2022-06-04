CastleKnight Management LP Invests $255,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $2,532,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after acquiring an additional 628,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FOUR opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $103.37.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.23.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.