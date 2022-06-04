CastleKnight Management LP Invests $307,000 in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

LPI opened at $107.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 3.65.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 30.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,200 shares of company stock worth $3,113,335. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.