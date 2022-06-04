CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $227,000 Investment in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAKK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.16. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $120.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 68.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $546,437.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,873,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,323,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $87,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAKKS Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.