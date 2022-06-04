CastleKnight Management LP Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

PFGC stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

