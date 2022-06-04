CastleKnight Management LP Purchases New Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Digimarc by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Digimarc by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Digimarc by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Digimarc by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DMRC opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.27. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 58.79% and a negative net margin of 162.75%.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Riley Mccormack purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $479,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alicia Syrett acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

