CastleKnight Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,825 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 12,548.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $33.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About Weatherford International (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.