CastleKnight Management LP Purchases Shares of 78,713 Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.06% of Ecovyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Feehan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

