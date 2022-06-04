Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.54% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

