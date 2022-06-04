CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.45.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $572.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,737,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $4,652,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 375,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

