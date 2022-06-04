Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

