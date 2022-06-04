CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,873,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,784,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after acquiring an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

