Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,707 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.14% of Celanese worth $25,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.04.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on CE shares. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.81.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

