Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.72. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after buying an additional 119,559 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,395,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

