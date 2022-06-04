Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.06

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $7.06. Cementos Argos shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Get Cementos Argos alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, aggregates, and related products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the operation of seaports; and maritime transport and property management businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.