Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 2,931.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 939,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,598,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

NYSE CVE opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.48. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

