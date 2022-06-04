CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

NYSE:CNP opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,707,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.