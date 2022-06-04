Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 273,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 153,835 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondHead by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DiamondHead by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in DiamondHead by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 304,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

