Centiva Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

