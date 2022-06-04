Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000.

Shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

