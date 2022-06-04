Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 5,691 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $248.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

