Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICE opened at $100.94 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.45 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,296 shares of company stock worth $11,343,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

