Centiva Capital LP Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 85,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

