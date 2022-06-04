Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 2Xideas AG boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 397,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 543.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $219.44 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.57 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

