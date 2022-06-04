Centiva Capital LP Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

Shares of TER stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.63 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

