Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,266. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

