Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 538 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.7% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 594,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $99.09 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $99.78. The company has a market cap of $417.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.73.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

