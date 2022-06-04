Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

