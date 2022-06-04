Certified Advisory Corp Buys 2,792 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,952 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $48.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

