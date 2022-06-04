Certified Advisory Corp Has $852,000 Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of USHY opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13.

