Certified Advisory Corp Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.65 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

