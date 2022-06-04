Certified Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.