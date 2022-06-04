Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

