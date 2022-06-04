Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08.

