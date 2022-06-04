Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,837 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,382,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.87 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.68 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.