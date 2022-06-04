Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 8,872 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.38% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,746,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,184,000 after acquiring an additional 91,198 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,760,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 73,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $56.82.

