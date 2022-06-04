Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.04.

