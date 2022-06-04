Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chevron were worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.49. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $180.96. The company has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.