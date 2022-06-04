Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.58 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.