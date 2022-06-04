Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $176.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.37.

