Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108,193 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

