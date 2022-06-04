Cetera Investment Advisers Has $16.04 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

