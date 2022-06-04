Champion Iron Limited Declares Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

TSE CIA opened at C$7.07 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

