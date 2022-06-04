Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

TSE:CIA opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.07. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$3.71 and a 1-year high of C$7.59.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIA. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.